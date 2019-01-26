Latest NewsIndia

Mizoram Governor Kummanam addresses empty Republic Day event

Jan 26, 2019, 05:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan addressed an almost-empty ground in Aizawl on the 70th Republic Day, due to a statewide boycott call given by an umbrella organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.The boycott call was given by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of civil society groups and student bodies that are opposed to the Citizenship Bill.

As per police reports, no member from the general public attended the function, adding that only ministers, legislators, and top officials were present.

Six armed contingents participated in the Republic Day parade, officials said. Up to 30 contingents traditionally take part in the annual event.

Tags

Related Articles

transgender

More Transgender Are Ready To Exercise Their Voting Rights In Upcoming Elections

Sep 2, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

A massive fire destroyed dozens of boats at a Bali port

Jul 9, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

Sabarimala Online Registration : Naxal link to women who have booked for darshan, says Intelligence Report

Nov 16, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Bajaj to launch Husqvarna in India soon

Jul 3, 2017, 06:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close