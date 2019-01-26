Mizoram Governor Kummanam addresses empty Republic Day event

Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan addressed an almost-empty ground in Aizawl on the 70th Republic Day, due to a statewide boycott call given by an umbrella organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.The boycott call was given by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of civil society groups and student bodies that are opposed to the Citizenship Bill.

As per police reports, no member from the general public attended the function, adding that only ministers, legislators, and top officials were present.

Six armed contingents participated in the Republic Day parade, officials said. Up to 30 contingents traditionally take part in the annual event.