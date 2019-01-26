National Trust Survey : 52.8% people prefer Narendra Modi as next prime minister

According to the Firstpost National Trust Survey, Narendra Modi is the preferred prime ministerial candidate (52.8%) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi was followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was the preferred choice of about 27 percent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the constituent parties of the prospective Mahagathbandhan such as TMC satrap Mamata Banerjee and BSP supremo Mayawati were the preferred prime ministerial candidates of a dismal proportion of the sample surveyed.

On a closer look, it was found that PM Modi was the preferred choice in majority of the Hindi heartlands. However, the Gandhi scion superseded him in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, 67 percent of the respondents placed their trust in PM Modi as against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The exercise, conducted by Ipsos, a global market research firm based in Paris, surveyed around 35,000 people across urban and rural wards covering 320 parliamentary constituencies in 23 states. The objective was to measure the political positioning of voters and deduce reasons behind it.