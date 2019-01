Oscar-winning French composer Michel Legrand has passed away. He was aged 86.

During a career spanning more than half a century, Legrand won three Oscars. His first was in 1969 for the song ‘The Windmills of Your Mind’ from the film ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’.

This was followed with Oscars for his music for ‘Summer of ’42’ in 1972 and for ‘Yentl’ in 1984. Legrand wrote over 200 film and TV scores, as well as songs.