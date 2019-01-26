Padma Bhushan Award: Fans and colleagues congratulate Mohanlal

On the eve of the country’s 70th Republic Day, Mohanlal was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third highest civilian award.

Padma Bhushan is the latest feather on Mohanlal’s four-decade-long remarkable acting career. A winner of multiple National awards, the veteran has worked in over 300 films.

Malayali social media forums were abuzz with congratulatory messages for Mohanlal. Along with his scores of fans and well-wishers, celebrity colleagues like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and many others congratulated the superstar on bagging the well-deserved award.

Congrats Laletta Join us in congratulating our very own Lalettan for making Malayalis & Kerala proud yet again | #PadmaBhushanMohanlal Gepostet von Prithviraj Sukumaran am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019