KeralaLatest News

Padma Bhushan Award: Fans and colleagues congratulate Mohanlal

Jan 26, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mohanlal-Mamootty

On the eve of the country’s 70th Republic Day, Mohanlal was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third highest civilian award.

Padma Bhushan is the latest feather on Mohanlal’s four-decade-long remarkable acting career. A winner of multiple National awards, the veteran has worked in over 300 films.

Malayali social media forums were abuzz with congratulatory messages for Mohanlal. Along with his scores of fans and well-wishers, celebrity colleagues like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and many others congratulated the superstar on bagging the well-deserved award.

???????? ?????????? ?????? ????? ?????? ????????????.

Gepostet von Mammootty am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

???? ???????????? ??????????? ????????? ????????????????. ??????? ???????????? ?????????? ????.????? ????????? ????????…

Gepostet von Manju Warrier am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

Congrats Laletta

Join us in congratulating our very own Lalettan for making Malayalis & Kerala proud yet again | #PadmaBhushanMohanlal

Gepostet von Prithviraj Sukumaran am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

Congratulations Laletta & Nambi Narayanan Sir…

Gepostet von Asif Ali am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

Congratulations Laletta! Mohanlal ??? #PadmaBhushanMohanlal

Gepostet von Nivin Pauly am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

Congratulations Lal sir ???

Gepostet von Aju Varghese am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Four People Dead in a Plane Crash

Jul 28, 2018, 06:14 pm IST
Everest

This 16-year-old Indian girl becomes youngest woman to scale Mt. Everest

May 17, 2018, 10:29 pm IST
Parambikulam-

Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Feb 25, 2018, 06:37 pm IST

Deal with cyber crime on priority : PM Modi to Police officials

Jan 8, 2018, 08:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close