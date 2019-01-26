“Padma honour validation for people who had confidence in my talent”, says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his Padma Shri honour is a win for the people who believed in his talent and supported him throughout his cinematic journey.

“The recognition from the government is very humbling. It is not only an honour for me alone but for everyone who had trust and conviction in Manoj Bajpayee, the actor. It is a validation for people who had confidence in my talent. I will continue to doing my best,” Bajpayee said. The actor said the honour has come at a landmark moment in his career when he has completed 25 years in films.

The 49-year-old actor, who started his journey in the movies with a special appearance in “Drohkaal” got his breakout role the same year in Shekhar Kapur’s internationally-recognized feature “Bandit Queen”.

Post the success of the film, Bajpayee delivered various critically-acclaimed performances in films like “Shool”, “Kaun”, “Zubeidaa”, “Pinjar”, “Raajneeti”, “Aarakshan”, “Aligarh” , “Daud”, “Veer-Zaara”, “Special 26”, “Gangs of Wasseypur 1-2”, “Tevar” and most recently “Gali Guleiyan”. His act as the conflicted Rashid in Partition-set “Pinjar” won him the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention.