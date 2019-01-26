KeralaLatest News

PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Kerala on Sunday

Jan 26, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kochi and Thrsisur on Sunday. He will take part in the inaugural functions of various projects of BPCL and in the Yuva Morcha conference to be held in Thrissur.

The prime minister will reach Kochi naval base at 1:55 pm on Sunday and from there, he will fly to Rajagiri College stadium in a helicopter.

From there he will proceed to Kochi refinery by road. He will visit the main control console of refinery. AT 2:35 pm he will dedicate BPCL Integrated Refinery development complex to the nation at a function to be held near the refinery.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new petrochemical complex and Ettumanoor skill development institute. He will also inaugurate the LPG bottling plant storage facility.

Governor P Sathasivam and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the inaugural function. From Kochi, he will fly to Thrissur in the helicopter at 3:30 pm and attend the Yuva Morcha state conference at Thekkinkadu maidan. He will give a talk there and fly to Kochi at 5:45 pm. From there he will return to Delhi in a special flight.

