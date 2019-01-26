Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme tomorrow

Jan 26, 2019, 10:49 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme of All India Radio at 11 AM tomorrow.

It will be the 52nd episode of the monthly programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

