Republic Day 2019: ‘Shankhnaad’ to be heard on Rajpath for the first time

There will be many firsts for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath this year. Among the changes made for the event is the introduction of a desi tune instead of the martial tune which has been played since British time.

This year, ‘Shankhanad’ will be heard on the Rajpath on January 26. Sankhnaad, a martial tune created for the Indian Armed forces will be played for the first time. This is the first original martial tune of independent India based on Indian classical music and the composition of the tune is the combination of three classical ragas–Raag Bilaskhani Todi, Raag Bhairavi and Raag Kirvani.

Composed by a professor from Nagpur – Dr Tanuja Nafade – the ‘Shankhanad’ is based on a poem written by Brig. Vivek Sohal. Following the composition of the tune, the Mahar Regiment decided to remove British tune and bring Indian classical music.This is not the first time that the tune is to be played, as previously 14 military bands together played it during the Army day parade held on January 15, 2018. The Indian Armed forces accepted the tune as official martial tune in December 2017. Though the martial tune is composed by the army, it would be the first time an outsider has been roped in to help compose the tune for Republic Day parade.

According to the official reports, the 90-minute Republic Day parade will start at 10 am on Saturday, where along with a showcase of valour of Indian Armed forces, 22 Tableaux of various states and departments with the theme – 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi will be the main attraction for the visitors.