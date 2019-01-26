Time has come for PM Narendra Modi to go home, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go home as the BJP’s defeat in the ensuing the general elections was certain.

“Save India, save democracy slogan is reverberating across the country. The United India rallies (of Opposition parties) are creating a buzz in the country. The country will not tolerate anti-people rule,” the TDP president told party leaders during his daily teleconference.

While antagonism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party was a political inevitability, opposition to Modi was a democratic inevitability, the TDP chief remarked.

He pointed out that the BJP was routed in the recent elections to the five state assemblies. “Now, surveys are making the opposition to Modi clear. The BJP and its puppet parties’ defeat is thus certain in the coming elections,” he said, referring to the YSR Congress in Andhra.

Naidu claimed the Centre still owed Rs 1.16 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh and accused the BJP of neglecting the state. “I wrote a letter to the prime minister on this,” he said, but did not disclose the details.

The entire country demanded that justice be done to the state. In Parliament, 15 parties questioned the Centre on this.

At the recent Kolkata rally, 22 parties demanded justice for Andhra Pradesh, but the YSRC never questioned the Centre. “The people will teach a lesson to the BJP and the YSRC,” Naidu added.