Trump has announced a deal with the Democrats to temporarily open the government

US Prez Donald Trump announces deal with Democrats to temporarily open govt till mid-February. The move will end the longest-ever partial shutdown and enable over 800,000 federal workers to resume their job.

Trump said he was very proud to announce that to have reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government.

The president, however, said if the government doesn’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again or he will use the powers afforded with him under the laws and the Constitution of the US to address this emergency.

Minutes after the announcement, Republicans and the Democrats came together on the Senate floor to support a three-week continuing resolution to reopen the government, while they negotiate a bipartisan border security deal.

Both the House and the Senate are expected to pass the resolution shortly for Trump to sign into law. Trump also assured the federal workers that they would be receiving their paychecks as soon as possible