Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Noida-Greater Noida Metro Line

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri on Friday flagged off the Noida Metro Rail Corp’s (NMRC) 29.7-km Noida-Greater Noida metro corridor at the Sector 137 station here.

The 21-station stretch was completed in record time in December 2018, after being conceptualised by the government in June 2017, Adityanath said while inaugurating the network. It will run from Noida Sector 51 to Depot Metro station.

“In Delhi, over 36 lakh passengers commute daily in the metro. If the metro wasn’t there, what would have been the condition of Delhi’s roads?” Adityanath asked. “Today we are inaugurating Noida-Greater Noida metro. In a few days, we will join Ghaziabad with the metro,” he said, while announcing the government’s plans to bring metro connectivity to Kanpur, Agra and Meerut.