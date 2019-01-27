After 25 years , KSRTC to pay salary from its revenue

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has made huge profit which is a historic achievement. The KSRTC will now pay the salaries of its revenue.

KSRTC has collected Rs. 90 cr. this month, which is the required amount for paying the salaries for one month. This was made possible as the corporation was able to collect more money during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The termination of empanelled employees and several services have also become helpful in increasing the profit. KSRTC has collected record income of Rs. 45.2 cr. during this pilgrimage season. Rs. 31.2 cr was collected from Pampa-Nilakkal service and Rs 14 cr. was collected from long distance services.