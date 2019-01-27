‘Bharat Parv’ begins in Red Fort

The fourth edition of ‘Bharat Parv’, the six-day event organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort began. The event is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with other central ministries and state governments.

A replica of the Statue of Unity created by sculptor Shri Ram Vanji Sutter and a Gandhi Gram, in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of ‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’ is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv.

It will be open for people from 12 noon to 10 PM every day and the entry to the event will be free. However, the visitors will need an identity proof.

Other highlights of this year’s event are a display of the Republic Day parade tableaux, performances by the armed forces bands (static as well as dynamic), and a photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).