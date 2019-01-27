Latest NewsPolitics

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar joins BJP

Jan 27, 2019, 06:40 pm IST
Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai.

Koppikar was appointed as the Working President of BJP Women Transport Wing, reported ANI.

Earlier there were speculations over veteran actress Madhuri joining the ruling party, which she later denied.

Earlier this month, on January 2, another Bollywood actress Moushmi Chatterjee joined BJP.

Isha began her film journey in 1998 with a Tamil movie and jumped on the Bollywood bandwagon with the film ‘Fiza’ in 2000.

