Brazil dam collapse : Dramatic moment woman is pulled from the mud by helicopter rescue team ;Watch Video

Jan 27, 2019, 10:59 pm IST
A dam collapsed in Brazil killing 40 people and leaving around 300 missing. Houses in the state of Minas Gerais had to be evacuated and it is believed to be the worst mining disaster of the country since 2015.

Controlled by Vale mining company, the dam in Brumandinho which was holding mine waste burst open on Friday morning. And now a video from the incident shows a woman being dramatically rescued from mud in a helicopter.

The woman seems to have been submerged in a shoulder deep marshy pit when the rescue team arrived in a helicopter. The footage shows workers pulling the woman who fractured a hip out of the mud and desperately looking for more survivors. She along with seven other injured people were taken to a hospital.

