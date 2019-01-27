Captain Antonio Valencia can depart from Manchester United as his contract is set to expire.

Antonio Valencia may leave Manchester United as his contract is set to expire soon

Reports suggest that the United right-back is wanted by two Premier League clubs. Both Newcastle United and Fulham have shown huge interest in the star player and the Red Devils could let the star depart.

Valencia has been a part of Man Utd’s lineup for more than a decade now and he has made 240 appearances for the club since signing in 2009. Valencia has not been in good form for the club this season as injuries have hampered his progress, which has given United more reasons to let him go. As per a report in The Sun, Man United can let the player go sooner than it is planned. Both Newcastle and Fulham want to avail the player’s service and United can benefit from loan move or free transfer option of the League.

