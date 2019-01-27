Chocolate Nero Cookies: Recipe

Ingredients Of Chocolate Nero Cookies
- 1 almonds
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 granulated sugar
- 2 bittersweet chocolate
- 2 unsalted butter
- 1/2 flour
- 1 baking powder
- To roll castor sugar
- To roll icing sugar
How to Make Chocolate Nero Cookies
- 1.Toast the almonds in the oven until light golden brown and once cool, grind finely and set aside.
- 2.Set a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler, and melt the chocolate and butter together, stirring frequently.
- 3.Once completely melted, remove from the heat.
- 4.In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and sugar.
- 5.Beat on medium speed about 5 minutes, or until the mixture is pale and frothy.
- 6.Slowly pour the chocolate mixture into the eggs mixing well to blend.
- 7.Add the flour, baking powder and almonds to the chocolate and eggs and mix just until smooth dough is created.
- 8.Refrigerate the dough for two hours.
- 9.Heat the oven to 325 degrees F.
- 10.Remove the dough from the refrigerator and take small pieces about the size of large olives and roll into a ball.
- 11.Roll each ball first into the granulated sugar, then into the powdered sugar and place on a parchment covered baking sheet.
- 12.Continue to use up all of the dough in the same manner.
- 13.Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes or until they expand and begin to crack.
- 14.Serve with tea or coffee.
