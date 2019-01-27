Latest NewsRecipe

Chocolate Nero Cookies: Recipe

Jan 27, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients Of Chocolate Nero Cookies

  • 1 almonds
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 granulated sugar
  • 2 bittersweet chocolate
  • 2 unsalted butter
  • 1/2 flour
  • 1 baking powder
  • To roll castor sugar
  • To roll icing sugar

How to Make Chocolate Nero Cookies

  • 1.Toast the almonds in the oven until light golden brown and once cool, grind finely and set aside.
  • 2.Set a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler, and melt the chocolate and butter together, stirring frequently.
  • 3.Once completely melted, remove from the heat.
  • 4.In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and sugar.
  • 5.Beat on medium speed about 5 minutes, or until the mixture is pale and frothy.
  • 6.Slowly pour the chocolate mixture into the eggs mixing well to blend.
  • 7.Add the flour, baking powder and almonds to the chocolate and eggs and mix just until smooth dough is created.
  • 8.Refrigerate the dough for two hours.
  • 9.Heat the oven to 325 degrees F.
  • 10.Remove the dough from the refrigerator and take small pieces about the size of large olives and roll into a ball.
  • 11.Roll each ball first into the granulated sugar, then into the powdered sugar and place on a parchment covered baking sheet.
  • 12.Continue to use up all of the dough in the same manner.
  • 13.Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes or until they expand and begin to crack.
  • 14.Serve with tea or coffee.

