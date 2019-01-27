CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s aircraft makes emergency landing

A Kochi bound air force flight carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made an emergency landing at the Kannur International Airport due to a technical snag. Passengers including the chief minister are safe.

The flight bound to Kochi from Kannur made an emergency landing after the technical snag was detected. The chief minister was leaving for Kochi to attend a programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He later left for Kochi in another flight of the air force. He may be delayed for the programme attended by the prime minister.