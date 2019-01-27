General Election 2019: For Kasaragod constituency BJP considers these leaders

The upcoming general elections is mortal combat for BJP Kerala state committee. The party is trying its level best to bloom the lotus from the state. Till now the BJP is not able to open the account in the state when it comes to Parliament elections. This time the party wants to change history. For that, the BJP is considering its state-level leaders and other prominent personalities as candidates.

Kasaragod, where the saffron party has grassroots level dominance, the party is thinking to deploy the most prominent leader and by that, they want to capture the constituency from the left. As it has been in the air that K.Surendran, the last time candidate will not be contesting from here. The BJP is thinking to give candidature to a fresh face.

One of the main names that is linked with the constituency is of Suresh Gopi. The party district committee has many times asked the state level leaders to give candidature to Suresh Gopi. The Rajya Sabha member is very much familiar in the constituency by his charity works for the Endosulfan victims that he has done earlier.

Also, Senior leaders and former state presidents of the party P.K.Krishna Das and C.K.Padmanabhan are the other two names in the list. Some of the party leaders are of opinion that Nalin Kumar Kattil, the MP from nearby Mangalore must be given a chance. Kattil, a familiar face in the party programmes in the district can also attract the linguistic minorities votes that is the most determining factor in the constituency. The BJP has a dominant hold in this Kannada vote bank. And Kattil can easily get the majority of these votes, the party leaders claim. The state president of Yuwa Morcha, Prakash Babu is also in the list of possible candidates.

In the last general election, the party has got around 1,75,000 votes and that rose to two lakh votes in the assembly elections that was held two years later. Also, the current political situationa and the campaign on Sabarimala women entry can give a chance to the party, the leaders claim. So the party leaders in the district are of opinion that if a strong candidate is in the field the ‘the land of seven languages’ can be a safe haven for the party.