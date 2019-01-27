Latest NewsIndia

Govt launches ‘Yuva Swabhiman Yojana’ Employment scheme for poor youth

Jan 27, 2019, 05:53 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced the launch of the ‘Yuva Swabhiman Yojana’ for youths from the economically weaker sections in urban areas.

In his Republic Day address at the Police Parade Maidan here, Kamal Nath said the youths were the future of India and they had immense talent which needed to be honed.

“Under this scheme, 100 days of employment will be provided to youths from economically weaker sections in urban areas. They will also be given skill training,” he said.

Kamal Nath said while those in rural areas get employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the urban poor youth are left out. This scheme will effectively cover them.

