Hrithik Roshan Shares unseen pics on #7YearsofAgneepath

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a nostalgic post celebrating the seven years of his film Agneepath. Along with a heartfelt message, the actor has also posted a video in which the famous poem from Agneepath, written by Late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, can be seen. Some behind-the-scenes stills of Hrithik from the film sets are also shared by the actor. While making the post, Hrithik wrote, “Agneepath gave me the opportunity of going all guns blazing. Rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything. Including his bones. Those are the kind of roles I look for. Otherwise I’m just the laziest guy.”

He added, “I was shooting for ZNMD in Spain when Karan Johar sent Karan malhotra to narrate the script inspite of me very vehemently turning down the idea of a remake of the classic. .He was right.

.Cause after I heard the narration, I just couldn’t say no.. Rest is history..

Had some fun while meditating on the poem today with my phone. .

And right now all I want to do for the rest of my life is action movies. .

#happyrepublicday #7yearsofAgneepath

#actionmovies” (sic)