Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project

Malaysia has scrapped a multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project, citing high construction costs. Malaysian Finance minister has revealed that the country does not have the financial ability at this time to bear the cost of the project. He said, if the project would not have been terminated, Malaysia would have to pay a massive interest payment.

The Minister did not say how much compensation Malaysia would have to pay for cancelling the project. He said it would be determined by the Finance Ministry. The 19.6 billion US dollars East Coast Rail Link would have connected the eastern and western coasts of the peninsula.

Malaysia has, in recent months, suspended several major projects signed under the country’s previous scandal-plagued regime, in a bid to cut the country’s 251 billion US dollars debt.