Mammootty to play John Abraham Palackal in Pathinettam Padi

Mammootty is playing an extended cameo role in ‘Pathinettam Padi’. The movie which marks the directorial debut of actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has a bunch of newcomers in the lead roles. Mammootty plays the role of John Abraham Palackal and he sports a new moon in the movie. A ‘mass’ new still of the megastar in his new look has been released in social media. According to the makers, his character is very crucial in the movie as he is the mastermind of all the proceedings.

Pathinettam Padi’s lead cast includes youngsters from all 14 districts of the state. ‘Queen’ fame Saniya Iyappan, Ahaana Krishna, Biju Sopanam and Maala Parvathy will also be seen in supporting roles. The movie is produced by August Cinema.