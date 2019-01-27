Latest NewsEducation

MBA admission: KMAT Kerala examination on February 17

Jan 27, 2019, 02:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The joint entrance examination for admission for MBA courses in the universities of Kerala and the colleges under the Universities in Kerala will be held on February 17. The last date for submitting application forms is on 31 January.

The application must be submitted online before 5 pm. Final year degree students and those who waiting for the results of Degree examinations can apply for the KMAT.

For details and to submit applications log in to – www.kmatkerala.in. Phone – 0471-2335133, 8547255133

Tags

Related Articles

National Youth Day: nation celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Jan 12, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan showed support for PM Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharath Mission’ by unveiling this

Feb 9, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Sanitizing Dera Sacha Sauda: Weapons were recovered

Sep 8, 2017, 12:28 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : Kodiyeri Balakrishnan compares RSS to Khalistan terrorists

Nov 19, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close