MBA admission: KMAT Kerala examination on February 17

The joint entrance examination for admission for MBA courses in the universities of Kerala and the colleges under the Universities in Kerala will be held on February 17. The last date for submitting application forms is on 31 January.

The application must be submitted online before 5 pm. Final year degree students and those who waiting for the results of Degree examinations can apply for the KMAT.

For details and to submit applications log in to – www.kmatkerala.in. Phone – 0471-2335133, 8547255133