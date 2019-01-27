KeralaLatest News

Media spreads fake news, accuses CPM Leader Anavoor Nagappan

Jan 27, 2019, 08:13 am IST
CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee secretary Anavoor Nagappan has come forward criticizing media. In the CPM office raid row, some media firms are spreading fake news, he alleged. He in his Facebook page raised this criticism. He also accused corporate bourgeoisie media always try to give a heroic image for beurocrats.

