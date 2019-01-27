Nambi Narayanan’s Padma Award Row: Alphonse Kannanthanam slams T.P.Senkumar

Union minister and BJP leader Alphonse Kannanthanam have come forward slamming the abusive comments of T.P.Senkumar have said about the Nambi Narayanan. Kannanthanam made it clear that Senkumar is not a BJP member. The union government’s decision to confer Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan must be celebrated and the comment of Senkumar reflects the problem of DNA of Malayalees, he said.

Earlier former DGP Senkumar has raised harsh criticism against the government’s decision to confer Padma award to Nambi. He said that the people who gave the award to Nambi must explain for what service, Nambi has given the award. Nambi is only an average scientist. He also said that the SC Committee is evaluating the espionage case in which Nambi was accused.

But Kannanthanam has rejected all these objections. Everybody has the right to express their opinions. Senkumar also has this right. Bu honouring Nmabi must be celebrated, he said.

The union minister also declined all the pre-poll survey results which have claimed that the BJP will face setbacks. He said that the party will gain a notable victory and will regain power in the centre.