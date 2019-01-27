Latest NewsIndia

Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates new Mandovi bridge in Panaji

Jan 27, 2019, 11:23 pm IST
A 5.1-km long cable-stayed “Atal Setu” on the Mandovi river in Goa, a third such bridge to connect the state capital with North Goa, was Sunday opened to public by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other ministers from the state also attended the event to inaugurate the four-lane bridge which at 2.5 lakh tonnes is equivalent to the weight of 570 Boeing aircraft.

