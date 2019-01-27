Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,264 crore All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

He also inaugurated the super speciality blocks of Rajaji Medical College (Madurai), Thanjavur Medical College (Thanjavur) and Tirunelveli Medical College (Tirunelveli) as a part of upgradation projects of government medical colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that his government is giving great priority to the health sector so that everyone is healthy and the health care is affordable. “Apart from direct interventions in healthcare, the government has also focused on preventive healthcare,” he said.

The Prime Minister began his speech by paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He will visit Kochi today and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue, inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

In Madurai, MDMK cadres, led by party chief Vaiko, staged a black flag demonstration against Modi shortly before he arrived here, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu. Police said the protesters were detained.