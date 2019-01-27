KeralaLatest News

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kerala

Jan 27, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime minister Narendra Modi has reached in Kochi on Sunday. Though his flight was scheduled to arrive at Kochi airport at 1.55 pm, it was 10 minutes late. He will attend two programmes in Kochi and Thrissur. Modi is reaching Kerala for the second time in the month of January. He will return in the evening.

He is scheduled to visit The Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery to dedicate the Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex (IREC) to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the Petrochemical Complex. Modi will take part in the Yuva Morcha meet. Though the BJP leaders will meet the prime minister, there are no chances for a political discussion.

Tags

Related Articles

Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa on June 15; Mahila Congress’s wait over

Jun 13, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

Student slips into waterfall while taking selfie

Dec 31, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

22 Minors from Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi who went for rugby coaching go missing in France

Dec 30, 2017, 12:28 pm IST

If four UDF leaders go to Sabarimala, it won’t be a violation of 144: Pinarayi

Nov 20, 2018, 02:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close