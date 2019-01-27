PM Narendra Modi reaches Kerala

Prime minister Narendra Modi has reached in Kochi on Sunday. Though his flight was scheduled to arrive at Kochi airport at 1.55 pm, it was 10 minutes late. He will attend two programmes in Kochi and Thrissur. Modi is reaching Kerala for the second time in the month of January. He will return in the evening.

He is scheduled to visit The Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery to dedicate the Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex (IREC) to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the Petrochemical Complex. Modi will take part in the Yuva Morcha meet. Though the BJP leaders will meet the prime minister, there are no chances for a political discussion.