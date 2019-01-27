PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Rs 16,504 crore single largest investment in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil an integrated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery expansion complex and dedicate the Rs 16,504 crore single largest investment in Kerala today.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the complex which is a complete “Make in India” initiative aimed at reducing dependence on imports.

He will also dedicate the Mounded Storage Vessel of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and will then move on to Ettumannor in Kottayam district to lay the foundation stone of a Skill Development Institute, promoted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Later in the evening, Modi will address a state meeting of the Yuva Morcha in Thrissur after which he will return to Delhi.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Kerala this month.