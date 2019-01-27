KeralaLatest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Kerala today

Jan 27, 2019, 01:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala today. He will attend two programmes in Ernakulam and Thrissur today. This is his second visit in the state in the month.

PM will arrive at 1.55 pm at the Naval airport and from there he will move to Rajagiri college ground by helicopter and from there he will go to BPCL by road. He will inaugurate the BPCL integrated refinery expansion complex and petrochemical complex. From there he will return to Rajagiri college ground and from there he will by helicopter go to Thrissur. He will attend the Yuwa Morcha state conference there. Modi will be returning at 5.50 pm from Cochin Naval airport.

Tags

Related Articles

The owner of Mumbai’s Kamala Mills claimed the arrest is illegal

Mar 23, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Man arrested for misbehaving with Mollywood actress

Feb 2, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

45-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his four-year-old son

Jan 16, 2019, 03:12 pm IST

Strict Warning for motorists in Dubai: Don’t Use this kind of lights while driving on Roads

Dec 24, 2017, 05:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close