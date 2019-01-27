Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala today. He will attend two programmes in Ernakulam and Thrissur today. This is his second visit in the state in the month.

PM will arrive at 1.55 pm at the Naval airport and from there he will move to Rajagiri college ground by helicopter and from there he will go to BPCL by road. He will inaugurate the BPCL integrated refinery expansion complex and petrochemical complex. From there he will return to Rajagiri college ground and from there he will by helicopter go to Thrissur. He will attend the Yuwa Morcha state conference there. Modi will be returning at 5.50 pm from Cochin Naval airport.