Rahul has all qualities to make a good PM,says Tejashwi Yadav

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said, and alleged that the BJP’s propaganda machinery spent hundreds of thousands of crores to malign the Congress leader’s image.

However, he also emphasised that the issue of who will be the prime minister can be settled after the 2019 polls by grand alliance members collectively.

Asserting that there was never a question mark over Gandhi’s leadership, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in an interview said, even after such a long negative campaign against him, he (Gandhi) has won the hearts of the people through his perseverance, kindness and large-heartedness.”

The Congress victory in the three major states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh under Gandhi’s leadership has infused a sense of confidence and energy in the party, and in the minds of 69 per cent electorate who had not voted for Narendra Modi in 2014, Yadav said.

Asked if Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said: Yes! He has all the qualities, he is the national president of India’s oldest party and been in Parliament for the last 15 years. Don’t forget his party has five chief ministers in the country and he is leading them. So, no question should be asked on (Gandhi’s) leadership and qualities.