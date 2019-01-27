Latest Newscelebrities

Samantha turning vegetarian for these reasons

Jan 27, 2019, 05:56 pm IST
Less than a minute
Samantha-Holidaying

Apart from the Telugu film Majili, Tamil film Superdeluxe and another film in the direction of Nandini Reddy, she is also part of the Telugu remake of ’96. In a recent chitchat, Sam revealed that she has taken a few resolutions this year like she did in the previous years, and the chief among them is turning vegetarian. She said that developing positive thinking and sharing love and happiness with others are a good recipe for a peaceful life.

Tags

Related Articles

pretham-2

Pretham 2 Team Comes Up With A TikTok Challenge

Nov 29, 2018, 10:48 am IST
South-Indian-Desirable-Women

These Are The Most Desirable South Indian Celebrity Women

May 13, 2018, 11:30 am IST

Former Minister of Kerala has passed away

Nov 29, 2017, 12:25 pm IST

Those without Aadhaar can avail Govt. schemes for a bit longer !

Jun 27, 2017, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close