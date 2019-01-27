Samantha turning vegetarian for these reasons

Apart from the Telugu film Majili, Tamil film Superdeluxe and another film in the direction of Nandini Reddy, she is also part of the Telugu remake of ’96. In a recent chitchat, Sam revealed that she has taken a few resolutions this year like she did in the previous years, and the chief among them is turning vegetarian. She said that developing positive thinking and sharing love and happiness with others are a good recipe for a peaceful life.
Related Articles
Pretham 2 Team Comes Up With A TikTok Challenge
Nov 29, 2018, 10:48 am IST
These Are The Most Desirable South Indian Celebrity Women
May 13, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Former Minister of Kerala has passed away
Nov 29, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Those without Aadhaar can avail Govt. schemes for a bit longer !
Jun 27, 2017, 02:13 pm IST
Post Your Comments