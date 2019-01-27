CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

See the whopping amount Thackeray movie earned so far

Jan 27, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray witnessed growth on the second day of its release. The movie earned Rs 10 crore and the total collection now stands at Rs 16 crore. The film is performing exceptionally well in Maharashtra as the Marathi version is being well received by the audience. It is based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and got a decent opening at the ticket window. The film collected Rs 6 crore on the first day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on social media.

He took to the micro-blogging site Twittter and wrote, “#Thackeray biz jumps on Day 2… Gets the benefit of #RepublicDay holiday… While #Maharashtra continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2… #Marathi version is excellent… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr. Total: ? 16 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

