Sharwanand and Samantha to star in ’96’ Telugu remake

The most sensational romantic blockbusters in South Indian cinema in the last year ’96’ will soon speak Telugu. Telugu version of the movie was officially announced. Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Prem Kumar, ’96’, the romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, told a poignant tale of two childhood sweethearts who get to meet after two decades for a school reunion.

Sharwanand and Samantha will be playing the lead roles and Prem Kumar be directing the remake as well. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the movie, which is yet-to-be titled. As per the makers, the shoot will be commencing in full swing from March.

Recently, the Kannada version of ’96’ was also announced. Titled as ’99’, the movie has ‘golden star’ Ganesh and Malayali actress Bhavana in the lead roles. Preetha Gubbi is directing the film.