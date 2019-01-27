Suriya’s ‘NGK’ teaser to be released on Valentine’s Day

It has been announced that the teaser of the highly anticipated Suriya starrer ‘NGK’ will be out on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Producer of the film SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures revealed the teaser date through his official social media handle.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, NGK is a political drama in which Suriya plays the role of an MLA. The movie has two female leads in Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain. The movie’s core technical crew comprises of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Arvind Krishna and editor Prasanna GK.

NGK had been on the floors for over a year. The movie was initially planned as a 2018 Diwali release but shoot got delayed due to multiple reasons. Eventually, shoot got wrapped up earlier this month and the movie will be hitting screens worldwide for Tamil New Year, which falls in April.