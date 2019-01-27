CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Suriya’s ‘NGK’ teaser to be released on Valentine’s Day

Jan 27, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

It has been announced that the teaser of the highly anticipated Suriya starrer ‘NGK’ will be out on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Producer of the film SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures revealed the teaser date through his official social media handle.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, NGK is a political drama in which Suriya plays the role of an MLA. The movie has two female leads in Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain. The movie’s core technical crew comprises of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Arvind Krishna and editor Prasanna GK.

NGK had been on the floors for over a year. The movie was initially planned as a 2018 Diwali release but shoot got delayed due to multiple reasons. Eventually, shoot got wrapped up earlier this month and the movie will be hitting screens worldwide for Tamil New Year, which falls in April.

Tags

Related Articles

China again warns India over Doklam: Indo-China relation to worsen in future

Feb 4, 2018, 09:32 am IST
ciaz

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to be Launched Tomorrow. Here is What We Know Already

Aug 19, 2018, 11:33 pm IST

Delhi airport shutdown for 2 hours, 90 flights delayed

Dec 31, 2017, 01:21 pm IST

World’s most powerful bike Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India

Nov 21, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close