To Boost startup ecosystem in the country, the government has taken several steps: Prime Minister

Jan 27, 2019, 09:08 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the government has taken multiple steps such as Startup India and regulatory reforms to boost the startup ecosystem in the country.

The Prime Minister has said, if India is the second largest startup ecosystem, it is because of the people of the country especially the youth, whose energy and innovation are putting it on the top of the world map. The government has streamlined regulatory mechanisms, amended the definition of startups, enhanced tax exemptions and reduced tax rates enabling faster exits for the promotion of startups, PM added.

The Prime Minister said he wants the youth of the country to lead a life filled with hope and opportunity and the government is doing everything possible to give them that platform where they can excel.

