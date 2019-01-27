The state govt has declared these places as vegetarian zones

The

Gujarat state government has declared a ban on consuming and selling of non- veg foods in the area surrounding some temples.

The Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has informed that 500-meter surroundings around Somnath temple and Ambaji temple will be a vegetarian zone. As the declaration has come into power from now onwards any kind of selling and consuming of all kinds of non-vegetrian foods including fish in these areas are banned.

The Somnath temple is located in the Gir-Somnath district in the Sowrashtra region and Ambaji temple is located in the Banaskantha district.

For a long time, Hindu organizations and natives of these places are demanding this. Both these temple are age-old and attracts millions of devotees every year.