Latest NewsIndia

You cannot have non-veg food here

The state govt has declared these places as vegetarian zones

Jan 27, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Less than a minute

The

Gujarat state government has declared a ban on consuming and selling of non- veg foods in the area surrounding some temples.

The Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has informed that 500-meter surroundings around Somnath temple and Ambaji temple will be a vegetarian zone. As the declaration has come into power from now onwards any kind of selling and consuming of all kinds of non-vegetrian foods including fish in these areas are banned.

The Somnath temple is located in the Gir-Somnath district in the Sowrashtra region and Ambaji temple is located in the Banaskantha district.

For a long time, Hindu organizations and natives of these places are demanding this. Both these temple are age-old and attracts millions of devotees every year.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar can't be made compulsory says supreme court

Aadhaar can’t be made compulsory says Supreme Court

Jun 9, 2017, 02:49 pm IST
breaking

BREAKING NEWS!!! Karti Chidambaram Arrested!

Feb 28, 2018, 09:18 am IST

This gulf country to change road color to Red.

Jun 10, 2017, 07:16 am IST
Awkward pictures of bollywood actors

Awkward Pictures Of These Bollywood stars will Make You Laugh

Mar 10, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close