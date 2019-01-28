All set for another Bollywood wedding, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to get married soon

Although buzz has been strong about their November/December wedding but now if this Mirror source is to be believed then Natasha has already begun prepping up for the big day by shopping for silverware, decor, flowers and outfits, hinting if the wedding is taking place sooner than expected.

The same report also mentions how Natasha has taken upon herself to work on every little arrangement for the wedding right from finalising the outfits to the venue to the menu to the guest lists.