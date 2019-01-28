Congress MLAs crossing the line,I will quit : CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was ready to step down if the party does not control its MLAs.

The blunt statement came after Congress’ C Puttaranga Shetty, a minister in the state government, said that for him, Siddaramaiah was still the chief minister.

In response, Kumaraswamy warned that the Congress members were now crossing a line. “Congress leaders have to take care of these issues. I’m not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with this, I’m ready to step down. They’re crossing a line… Congress leaders must control their MLAs,” the CM said.

Other MLAs belonging to the Siddaramaiah camp had also attacked the CM on Sunday, saying that no development work had taken place in the state despite the government now being seven months old.

This attack comes at a time when allegations are emerging that the recent trouble in the Karnataka Congress was engineered by Siddaramaiah.