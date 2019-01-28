Latest NewsIndia

Earthquake strikes in India again

Jan 28, 2019, 07:32 am IST
Less than a minute

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Churachandpur, Manipur at 5:15 AM today. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

IMD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Churachandpur, Manipur at 5:15 am today.

In the past couple of days, Manipur has regularly been rocked by earthquakes. On Sunday at around 10.19 AM, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck off Senapati district in Manipur. The quake hit at a depth of 50km in Senapati, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Tags

Related Articles

reason-why-south-indian-girls-are-lovely

This is why everybody prefers South Indian girls for dating

Feb 26, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

First time in Pakistan’s 70-year history, a Hindu woman contesting in Pak polls

Jul 25, 2018, 08:02 am IST
RX100

‘RX 100’ movie trailer goes viral on internet : Watch Here

May 22, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Chinese Robot clears National-level doctors qualification test

Nov 7, 2017, 09:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close