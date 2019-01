Electricity Minister M M Mani was admitted to a Thodupuzha private hospital on Monday after he suffered chest pain.

Mani was staying in Idukki circuit house when he suffered the chest pain early morning at around 3 am. Soon he was shifted to the hospital in Thodupuzha.

Meanwhile, the hospital sources said that there was need no need for any concern over Mani’s health. He may be discharged from hospital on Monday itself.