An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

In November 2018, a trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. However, the trainee pilot was ejected safely. “A Kiran Aircraft which took off from Air Force Station in Hakimpet on a routine training mission crashed today morning. The trainee pilot ejected safely,” the defence release said.