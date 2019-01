In the Indian Super League FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC match ended in a goalless draw.FC Goa was frustrated in their efforts to clinch all three points at home by a resilient yet, dangerous Jamshedpur FC team, who put in a defensive masterclass at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa to end the match in a stalemate. The point helped neither team as they remained where they were before the start of the fixture.