Mammootty Fans questioned the decision of awarding Padma Bhushan to Mohanlal

As we all knew that Mollywood has two Big M’s Mammootty and Mohanlal. Recently, Mohanlal got the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. However, a section of Mammootty’s fans unhappy lot as their icon did not get the over-due award. They felt that Mammootty was deliberately ignored because of his political ideology and his open allegiance to the Communist Party.

Mammootty had been active in the film industry for decades and have done the versatile role. He had been the National Award Winner multiple times. Fans questioned the decision to award Mohanlal and ignore Mammootty.