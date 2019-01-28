Man sets minor girl on fire for refusing his sexual advances

A minor girl was burnt alive by a man on Saturday in Kurnool after she refused his sexual advances.

According to the police, the accused Moulali, a native of Badinehal village of Kauthalam mandal had been harassing the victim to fulfil his sexual desires.

The accused did not stop harassing the girl even after her parents warned him. On Saturday, when the girl was alone at home, the accused sneaked into her home and tried to sexually assault her. When the girl resisted him, Moulali took out a petrol bottle he was carrying and poured on her. He then set her on fire and fled the spot.

Hearing her screams, neighbours doused the fire and shifted her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to serious burn injuries.