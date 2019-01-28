KeralaLatest News

Munambam Human Trafficking: Australian government revealed its policy

Jan 28, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Australian government has revealed that the country will not allow illegal migration. The country will not support illegal migrant who tries to enter the country through illegal means. The Australian home department has officially informed this to a Malayalam news channel. The AuAustralianome department has also informed that they had got the news that a group of Indian have departed to Australia by  fishing boat. All illegal entries to the country will be blocked and they will be returned to their country of orgin. Any illegal migrants will be allowed to stay in the country said the Austrlian government

Related Articles

Karnataka elections

Karnataka Elections: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi with VIDEO

May 5, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
nirmala-sitharaman-makes-fun-rahul-gandhis-demand-bring-back-ballot-paper

Nirmala Sitharaman makes fun of Rahul Gandhi’s demand to bring back ballot paper

Mar 18, 2018, 11:50 pm IST

Air raid against Islamic State had carried out: Iraq

Apr 19, 2018, 07:19 pm IST

Kannur: bomb hurled at police station, woman injured

Dec 30, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close