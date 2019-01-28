Munambam Human Trafficking: Australian government revealed its policy

The Australian government has revealed that the country will not allow illegal migration. The country will not support illegal migrant who tries to enter the country through illegal means. The Australian home department has officially informed this to a Malayalam news channel. The AuAustralianome department has also informed that they had got the news that a group of Indian have departed to Australia by fishing boat. All illegal entries to the country will be blocked and they will be returned to their country of orgin. Any illegal migrants will be allowed to stay in the country said the Austrlian government
