OMG.! Bhumi Padnekar wants to date Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas

Jan 28, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Bhumi Padnekar recently spilled the beans about who she would want to date if given a chance from a celebrity couple. When she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, she revealed it would be Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas. Karan said, “If you would date anyone else’s boyfriend or husband in Bollywood who would it be”. And she replied, “Priyanka Chopra’s. We’ve grown up listening to his songs. He is such a sensation. I think he is very cute.”

