Overseas Audience impressed with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikanirka: The Queen of Jhansi isn’t only performing well at the domestic Box Office but also at overseas. The film has minted Rs 28. 85 crore in India so far but its USA collection is also impressive. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to praise the overseas performance of Manikarnika… and wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 1 mn from international markets… Total till Sat [26 Jan 2019]: $ 1.071 mn [? 7.61 cr]…

Thu $ 117k

Fri $ 438k

Sat $ 516k

North America [$ 398k] and UAE-GCC [$ 360k] have performed best. #Overseas”

The film garnered Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday, Republic Day. The business of the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the terrific word of mouth.