Director Sajeev Pillai removed from Maamaankam team. , T has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The movie has been put on hold after issues between the and production team. of Kavya Films is producing this ambitious project. In a press meet, the producer Venu Kunnappilly informed this.

The period flick starring Mammootty went on floors in mid-2018 with a brief 10-day schedule in Mangalore. After the first couple of schedules, the producer was unhappy with the quality of the output and the excessive budget used. He wanted to replace the director but upon intervention by FEFKA and film producers council, it was decided that a creative director would be roped in for assistance.

M Padmakumar joined the team as the creative director with the condition that the final call was on the movie’s sets was his. However, Sajeev Pillai could not accept this and refused to join the team.

The makers have now decided to go ahead with the shoot with M Padmakumar alone as the director. The team has already started shooting for the third schedule in Kannavam forest.