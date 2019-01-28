CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Sajeev Pillai removed from ‘Maamaankam’

Jan 28, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Director Sajeev Pillai removed from Maamaankam team. , T has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The movie has been put on hold after issues between the and production team. of Kavya  Films is producing this ambitious project. In a press meet, the producer Venu Kunnappilly informed this.

The period flick starring Mammootty went on floors in mid-2018 with a brief 10-day schedule in Mangalore. After the first couple of schedules, the producer was unhappy with the quality of the output and the excessive budget used. He wanted to replace the director but upon intervention by FEFKA and film producers council, it was decided that a creative director would be roped in for assistance.

M Padmakumar joined the team as the creative director with the condition that the final call was on the movie’s sets was his. However, Sajeev Pillai could not accept this and refused to join the team.

The makers have now decided to go ahead with the shoot with M Padmakumar alone as the director. The team has already started shooting for the third schedule in Kannavam forest.

Tags

Related Articles

manju-warrier

First Look of Manju Warrier in Odiyan is here

Mar 23, 2018, 04:28 pm IST
kodiyeri balakrishnan

This is What CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Said About Recent Developments in Lavalin Case

Jul 29, 2018, 02:44 pm IST
gay marriage

You can be a Muslim, gay and also get married: First Muslim gay marriage

Jul 12, 2017, 09:46 am IST

Aadhaar now mandatory for all post office deposits

Oct 6, 2017, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close